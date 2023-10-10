Gland Pharma Allots 1,100 Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP Scheme

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Gland Pharma Limited on Tuesday announced the allocation of 1,100 fully paid-up equity shares, each with a nominal value of Rs.1, to eligible employees., the company announced through an exchange filing.
The nominal value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.
This allocation was made on October 10, 2023, following the exercise of Stock Options under the Gland Pharma Employee Stock Options Scheme, 2019.
As a result of this allocation, the company's issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital has increased to Rs. 164,701,923, comprising 164,701,923 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 1.
Gland Pharma Limited shares
The shares of Gland Pharma Limited on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,621, up by 0.37 percent.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)