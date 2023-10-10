Gland Pharma Allots 1,100 Equity Shares to Employees Under ESOP Scheme |

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Gland Pharma Limited on Tuesday announced the allocation of 1,100 fully paid-up equity shares, each with a nominal value of Rs.1, to eligible employees., the company announced through an exchange filing.

The nominal value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

This allocation was made on October 10, 2023, following the exercise of Stock Options under the Gland Pharma Employee Stock Options Scheme, 2019.

As a result of this allocation, the company's issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital has increased to Rs. 164,701,923, comprising 164,701,923 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 1.

Gland Pharma Limited shares

The shares of Gland Pharma Limited on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,621, up by 0.37 percent.

