Metropolis Healthcare Allots 2,888 Equity Shares To Employees Under RSU Plan

Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Tuesday announced the allocation of 2,888 equity shares, each valued at Rs 2, totaling Rs 5,776-, to its employees. This decision was approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company's Board of Directors via a circular resolution dated October 10, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These equity shares were allotted as part of the company's Restrictive Stock Unit (RSU) Plan, 2020, in response to the vesting and exercise of RSUs by Metropolis Healthcare employees.

50 percent of the Equity Shares allotted to each RSU holder, upon exercise of RSUs under MHL-RSU Plan, 2020 shall be subject to Lock-In for a period of 1 year from the date of the allotment; and the date of expiry of lock-in will be October 10, 2024.

All equity shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Equity shares of the Company.

Metropolis Healthcare Limited shares

The shares of Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,479.85, down by 1.42 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)