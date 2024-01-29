 Coforge Allots 13,173 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs 131,730.

Monday, January 29, 2024
Coforge Allots 13,173 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Coforge Limited on Monday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of 13,173 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each,

Consequent to the allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 61,765,615 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 617,656,150.

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals, said via regulatory filing.

Coforge Limited shares

The shares of Coforge Limited on Monday at 11:12 am IST were trading at Rs 6,255.50, up by 0.81 per cent.

