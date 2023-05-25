Coforge achieves Salesforce Summit Level Partnership | File photo

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, announced accreditation to the Salesforce Summit (Platinum) level partner which is the highest level of the partnership with Salesforce.

Coforge is a trusted Partner of Salesforce since 2008, offering business consulting, licensing, implementation, and support services across the Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Travel-Transportation & Hospitality, and Healthcare & Life Sciences industries. Coforge is also a strategic partner to MuleSoft (the Salesforce Integration Cloud), delivering end-to-end API automation solutions to clients globally and helping them deliver seamless connected customer experiences.

To achieve the summit-level partnership, Coforge’s Salesforce team secured perfect scores across multiple Customer Satisfaction Surveys (CSATs), taking total certifications (Salesforce + MuleSoft) count to 1000+ along with meeting Co-sell ACV targets. The summit partnership catapults Coforge straight into the big-league players in the Enterprise domain.

At Coforge Salesforce business unit, our mission is to solve problems and transform our customers' vision into reality by delivering expert, industry-specific solutions through the Salesforce ecosystem, said Sanjeev Prasad, Global leader of Cloud & Digital, Coforge. The partnership will help Coforge to further enhance data management automation, deliver connected customer experiences, and enhance customer relationships, he added.

