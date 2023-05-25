 Coforge achieves Salesforce Summit Level Partnership
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Coforge achieves Salesforce Summit Level Partnership | File photo

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, announced accreditation to the Salesforce Summit (Platinum) level partner which is the highest level of the partnership with Salesforce.

Coforge is a trusted Partner of Salesforce since 2008, offering business consulting, licensing, implementation, and support services across the Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Travel-Transportation & Hospitality, and Healthcare & Life Sciences industries. Coforge is also a strategic partner to MuleSoft (the Salesforce Integration Cloud), delivering end-to-end API automation solutions to clients globally and helping them deliver seamless connected customer experiences.

To achieve the summit-level partnership, Coforge’s Salesforce team secured perfect scores across multiple Customer Satisfaction Surveys (CSATs), taking total certifications (Salesforce + MuleSoft) count to 1000+ along with meeting Co-sell ACV targets. The summit partnership catapults Coforge straight into the big-league players in the Enterprise domain.

At Coforge Salesforce business unit, our mission is to solve problems and transform our customers' vision into reality by delivering expert, industry-specific solutions through the Salesforce ecosystem, said Sanjeev Prasad, Global leader of Cloud & Digital, Coforge. The partnership will help Coforge to further enhance data management automation, deliver connected customer experiences, and enhance customer relationships, he added.

Coforge recognized with the Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Award at Formation 2023
article-image

