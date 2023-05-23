Coforge recognized with the Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Award at Formation 2023 | File

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, announced it has been recognized by Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of Property and Casualty (P&C) and general insurance, with the prestigious Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Award, the company announced through an exchange filing. This esteemed accolade was conferred at the Formation 2023 event in Orlando, Florida for achieving the highest level of excellence through the implementation of Duck Creek solutions.

Coforge achieved this remarkable feat by helping Argyle Insurance go-live with Duck Creek Policy, Duck Creek Billing, and Duck Creek Rating in an impressive time frame of under 60 days. The implemented Duck Creek full suite will enable SME or broker clients with more choices and competition by offering a wider range of insurers and products. This scalable, enterprisegrade system, allows rapid design and delivery of products into

“As a Premier Delivery Partner for Duck Creek Technologies, with 800+ Duck Creek SME’s globally, Coforge is proud to be a part of Argyle’s record-setting go-live journey. This partnership between Coforge, Argyle and Duck Creek Technologies is an outstanding case of seamless collaboration and has set a new benchmark in the industry”, said Rajeev Batra, EVP, Insurance, Coforge.

“Right from the beginning, to achieve the goal of going live in such an accelerated timeline meant remarkable teamwork was going to be critical", said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies.

“I am proud to say the unparalleled teamwork between Argyle Insurance, Duck Creek and Coforge enabled us to stand up a full end-to-end product with Duck Creek’s policy, billing and rating solutions in under 60 days,” said Matt Morgan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Argyle Insurance.

Coforge is one of the Top 3 DCT full-suite implementation partners and the first DCT partner on insights, distribution management, and cloud transformation.

