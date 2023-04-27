 Coforge announces interim dividend of Rs 19
Coforge announces interim dividend of Rs 19

The board of directors has fixed a record date of May 9 'for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend'.

Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Coforge announces interim dividend of Rs 19 | Coforge

Coforge Limited on Thursday declared a dividend of Rs 19 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The declared dividend is 190 per cent of the face value of the share.

The board of directors has fixed a record date of May 9 'for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend'.

The payment of the final dividend will be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.

The company in the last financial year had awarded three dividends of Rs 13 each.

Coforge results

Coforge on Thursday reported a jump in total income to Rs 2,172.6 crore, but it reported a steep fall in net profit to Rs 116.7 crore.

Coforge shares

The shares of Coforge on Thursday at 11:10 am IST were at Rs 3,987, up by 1.10 per cent.

