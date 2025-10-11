Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Sees 1,200 MoUs For ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Investment

File Image |

Ahmedabad: Over 1,200 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for an estimated investment of Rs 3.24 lakh crore have been signed during the first edition of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) held in Mehsana district, an official said on Friday.An official release said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel delivered his address at the concluding ceremony of the two-day event held at Ganpat University at Kherva village.

Citing the adage "well begun is half done", Patel said the success of this first regional conference has strengthened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a global village and promoting 'vocal for local'.CM Patel emphasised that PM Modi has seamlessly connected people with the government, leading India to achieve remarkable progress across every sector ranging from Swachhata to semiconductors.

"A total of 1,212 MoUs were signed during this Regional Conference. Through these MoUs, an estimated investment of Rs 3.24 lakh crore is expected in north Gujarat in the near future, giving new momentum to the region's development," he said.The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences are being organised to realize the PM's vision of inclusive growth, ensuring development is not confined to cities but reaches every village and region through active public participation, Patel added.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference – North Gujarat Edition commenced on an inspiring note at Ganpat University, Mehsana, on 9th October 2025, marking a defining moment in Gujarat’s journey toward Viksit Gujarat, Viksit Bharat @ 2047.



The Mehsana edition was the first of four Regional Conferences the state government has planned to organise on the lines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), first launched in 2003 when Modi was chief minister, he said.Discussions, seminars, presentations, and MoUs during this two-day conference will mark a new chapter in regional development, Patel asserted.

"The event held on the theme 'Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions' will create new opportunities for industry, investment, and employment in north Gujarat. It has proven significant in establishing the state as a role model for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development," said state Industries minister Balvantsinh Rajput in his address.Rajput said approximately 30,000 people participated in this regional Vibrant Conference, including delegates from 72 countries.

"Industrialists and organisations from various countries came to participate in this Vibrant Summit, and meetings were also held with them regarding the export of Gujarat's products, with an estimated trade of Rs 500 crore generated from these meetings. The conference has brought new opportunities for north Gujarat," he said.

