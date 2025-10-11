 Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Sees 1,200 MoUs For ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Investment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Sees 1,200 MoUs For ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Investment

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Sees 1,200 MoUs For ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Investment

An official release stated that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel delivered his address at the concluding ceremony of the two-day event, held at Ganpat University in Kherva village.CM Patel emphasized that PM Modi has seamlessly connected people with the government.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Ahmedabad: Over 1,200 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for an estimated investment of Rs 3.24 lakh crore have been signed during the first edition of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) held in Mehsana district, an official said on Friday.An official release said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel delivered his address at the concluding ceremony of the two-day event held at Ganpat University at Kherva village.

Citing the adage "well begun is half done", Patel said the success of this first regional conference has strengthened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a global village and promoting 'vocal for local'.CM Patel emphasised that PM Modi has seamlessly connected people with the government, leading India to achieve remarkable progress across every sector ranging from Swachhata to semiconductors.

Read Also
THDCIL and Govt. of Gujarat Ink MoU for 2,210 MW Anjan Kund Pumped Storage Project in Dang District
article-image

"A total of 1,212 MoUs were signed during this Regional Conference. Through these MoUs, an estimated investment of Rs 3.24 lakh crore is expected in north Gujarat in the near future, giving new momentum to the region's development," he said.The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences are being organised to realize the PM's vision of inclusive growth, ensuring development is not confined to cities but reaches every village and region through active public participation, Patel added.

The Mehsana edition was the first of four Regional Conferences the state government has planned to organise on the lines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), first launched in 2003 when Modi was chief minister, he said.Discussions, seminars, presentations, and MoUs during this two-day conference will mark a new chapter in regional development, Patel asserted.

FPJ Shorts
Breaking: ED Arrests Ashok Pal, CFO Of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power, In Money Laundering Case
Breaking: ED Arrests Ashok Pal, CFO Of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power, In Money Laundering Case
US: Massive Explosion At Tennessee Military Explosives Plant Leaves 19 People Dead Or Missing; Video Surfaces
US: Massive Explosion At Tennessee Military Explosives Plant Leaves 19 People Dead Or Missing; Video Surfaces
Chaos At Billie Eilish's Miami Concert: Singer Violently Pulled Into Crowd By Fan From Barricade, Security Ejects Attacker From Venue—VIDEO
Chaos At Billie Eilish's Miami Concert: Singer Violently Pulled Into Crowd By Fan From Barricade, Security Ejects Attacker From Venue—VIDEO
OnePlus Pad Lite Review: Can a ‘Lite’ Tablet Outshine The Giants?
OnePlus Pad Lite Review: Can a ‘Lite’ Tablet Outshine The Giants?

"The event held on the theme 'Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions' will create new opportunities for industry, investment, and employment in north Gujarat. It has proven significant in establishing the state as a role model for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development," said state Industries minister Balvantsinh Rajput in his address.Rajput said approximately 30,000 people participated in this regional Vibrant Conference, including delegates from 72 countries.

"Industrialists and organisations from various countries came to participate in this Vibrant Summit, and meetings were also held with them regarding the export of Gujarat's products, with an estimated trade of Rs 500 crore generated from these meetings. The conference has brought new opportunities for north Gujarat," he said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Sees 1,200 MoUs For ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Investment

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Sees 1,200 MoUs For ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Investment

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's Share Sale Raises ₹750 Crore From Anchor Investors, Sees 9%...

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's Share Sale Raises ₹750 Crore From Anchor Investors, Sees 9%...

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended October 10, 2025

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended October 10, 2025

US-China Trade Tensions Flare As President Trump Warns Of New 100% Tariffs On Chinese Imports...

US-China Trade Tensions Flare As President Trump Warns Of New 100% Tariffs On Chinese Imports...

VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani

VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani