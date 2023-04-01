Cochin Shipyard pays interest on non-convertible bonds | Wikipedia

Cochin Shipyard Limited has made the payment of interest for tax free secured redeemable non-convertible bonds on March 28, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company paid 8.72 per cent interest amounting to Rs 23 crore with the total amount of interest at Rs 2.01 crore.

Defense ministry ordered 6 missile vessels worth Rs 9,804.98 crore from Cochin Shipyard, the company announced on March 30, 2023.

Cochin Shipyard shares

The shares of Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday closed at Rs 474.20, up by 3.31 per cent.

