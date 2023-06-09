 Cochin Shipyard Bags 300 Cr Order By The Indian Navy For MR/Mid Life Upgrade
The estimated contract value is around Rs. 300 crore (approx.) and the estimated duration is around 24 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Cochin Shipyard Bags 300 Cr Order By The Indian Navy For MR/Mid Life Upgrade | File photo

The Cochin shipyard, a state owned company emerged as a forerunner in the Indian shipbuilding, through an exchange filinnfg said that it has received a ccommunication today from the Ministry of Defence stating that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been declared as L1 by the Indian Navy for MR/Mid Life Upgrade of an Indian Naval Ship.

The final contract will be executed in due course.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Shares

The shares of cochin Shipyard on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 539, down by 0.78 per cent.

Cochin Shipyard pays interest on non-convertible bonds
