Cochin Shipyard Bags 300 Cr Order By The Indian Navy For MR/Mid Life Upgrade | File photo

The Cochin shipyard, a state owned company emerged as a forerunner in the Indian shipbuilding, through an exchange filinnfg said that it has received a ccommunication today from the Ministry of Defence stating that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been declared as L1 by the Indian Navy for MR/Mid Life Upgrade of an Indian Naval Ship.

The final contract will be executed in due course.

The estimated contract value is around Rs. 300 crore (approx.) and the estimated duration is around 24 months.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Shares

The shares of cochin Shipyard on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 539, down by 0.78 per cent.

