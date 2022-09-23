e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCoal-to-chemical MoU to boost self-reliance and energy independence in India

Coal-to-chemical MoU to boost self-reliance and energy independence in India

The Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) among the government-run firms will be signed on September 27, 2022, in New Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

Coal India Limited (CIL) to sign agreements with three major PSUs (public sector undertakings), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and GAIL (India) next week to set up four Surface Coal Gasification (SCG) projects.

As per an official statement released by the Ministry of Coal on Friday, the Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) among the government-run firms will be signed on September 27, 2022, in New Delhi.

These PSUs will join hands for setting up of coal-to-chemical projects through the Surface Coal Gasification (SCG) route.

Through the SCG route coal is converted into syngas that can be subsequently processed for downstream production of value-added chemicals. These are otherwise produced through imported natural gas or crude oil. Envisaged end products would be di-methyl ether, synthetic natural gas, and ammonium nitrate.

The upside of the proposed projects would reduce foreign outflow and direct and indirect employment generation to the tune of 23,000, said the Ministry of Coal in the statement. With the twin objectives of self-reliance and energy independence, the Ministry of Coal has set a target for achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030, it said.

RECENT STORIES

How to invest in interest ahead of RBI's rate hike

How to invest in interest ahead of RBI's rate hike

Mukesh Ambani-backed Sterling & Wilson to set up solar plant in Nigeria

Mukesh Ambani-backed Sterling & Wilson to set up solar plant in Nigeria

Coal-to-chemical MoU to boost self-reliance and energy independence in India

Coal-to-chemical MoU to boost self-reliance and energy independence in India

Reliance accelerates renewable energy push with $12mn investment in American solar tech firm

Reliance accelerates renewable energy push with $12mn investment in American solar tech firm

As UK fights inflation and gears up for recession, new government announces tax cuts

As UK fights inflation and gears up for recession, new government announces tax cuts