e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCoal Minister asks Coal India to conclude wage pact of non-executive workforce at the earliest

Coal Minister asks Coal India to conclude wage pact of non-executive workforce at the earliest

The minister has said that all pending issues should be sorted out and emphasised that he would not allow the trade unions to go on strike on the issue.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Coal minister Pralhad Joshi | ANI
Follow us on

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi has given directions to Coal India to conclude the wage pact of its non-executive workforce at the earliest.

The minister has said that all pending issues should be sorted out and emphasised that he would not allow the trade unions to go on strike on the issue.

Wages of non-executive workers, who account for over 90 per cent of Coal India's (CIL) workforce, are revised every five years.

Workers are seeking a 28 per cent increase in wages, while Coal India has offered a 10.5 per cent raise, according to a union leader.

"Normally the agreement takes place between Coal India and labour unions... I have told management (of Coal India) to have a cordial relation with them and have a cordial meeting with them and sort out the issue. I want that whatever the issues are pending should be sorted out," Joshi told PTI.

Read Also
Govt gives old coal mines a facelift to make them attractive for investors
article-image

Negotiations underway

Stating that from the past five-six months the negotiations between Coal India management and trade unions on wage revision are underway, the minister said that he has given directions to arrive at the solution at the earliest.

"According to me, the agreement will happen very soon... I have told the CMD (Coal India) and other directors (of the PSU) to be liberal and work it out and they are working it out," the minister explained.

The minister had earlier said that the negotiations between CIL management and representatives of Central Trade Unions operating in the coal sector under the Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI for finalisation of National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)-XI have taken place.

There is least chance of any adverse effect on fuel supply on account of the wage negotiations, he had added.

Latest wage revision

The latest wage revision, which would benefit around 2.39 lakh non-executive staffers of CIL, has been due since July 1, 2021.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Read Also
India's coal production jumped by 17% between Apr and Nov
article-image

CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal had earlier said that concluding a wage revision pact with coal workers is of "highest priority" and the public sector enterprise is committed to reaching a deal amicably at the earliest.

Strike could affect coal production

According to industry watchers, if Coal India workers decide to go on strike, in case of further delays in finalising their wage hikes, the stir may hit coal production.

This, according to them, may be a deterrent to the efforts being made by the government to ramp up the country's output to avoid recurrence of the fuel shortages which had happened in the peak summer months this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Centre working to extend Rs 3,500 cr PLI benefits to BIS-compliant toys

Centre working to extend Rs 3,500 cr PLI benefits to BIS-compliant toys

GMR Hyderabad Intl Airport plans to raise Rs 1,250 cr via NCDs to prepay maturing USD bonds

GMR Hyderabad Intl Airport plans to raise Rs 1,250 cr via NCDs to prepay maturing USD bonds

Early stage startups may likely be exempted from data protection bill provisions for a limited...

Early stage startups may likely be exempted from data protection bill provisions for a limited...

NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023; expects to raise Rs 3,000 cr

NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023; expects to raise Rs 3,000 cr

NITI Aayog to highlight India's key achievements during G20 presidency, says VC Suman Bery

NITI Aayog to highlight India's key achievements during G20 presidency, says VC Suman Bery