Coal India’s Production Rises By 12.4% In June With Surge In Power Demand | Representative Image/ File

The state-owned coal miner Coal India released the Provisional Production and Off-take Performance of the company, along with its subsidiary companies for the month of June 2023 as well as the period April 2023 to June 2023.

As per the regulatory fillings by the company, Coal India’s provisional coal production in June 2023 rose by 12.4 per cent on a Year on Year (YoY) basis to 58 million tonnes from 51.6 million tonnes produced in the same month last year.

However, Coal India’s subsidiary company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) posted a 23.4 per cent growth in the production of coal in June 2023 at 3.2 MT from 2.6 MT last year. Another subsidiary company Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) produced 17.8 per cent growth. All subsidiaries of CIL listed positive growth except MCL with a slight less margin.

Further, Coal India’s provisional dispatch grew by 3.6 per cent on a YoY basis in June 2023 to 61 MT from 58.9 MT in the same month last year. The subsidiary companies like ECL posted 3.1 per cent growth, and BCCL produced 3.3 per cent in growth. Except CCL, MCL, And NEC which fell short this year, supplies of all other subsidiaries were ahead of last year’s June.