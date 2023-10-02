Coal India’s Production And Offtake Surge By 12.6% | File/ Representative image

The state-owned coal miner Coal India released the Provisional Production and Off-take Performance of the company, along with its subsidiary companies for the month of September through an exchange filing.

Coal India Limited's production in September 2023 saw a jump of 12.6 per cent at 51.4 Million tonnes over last year’s 45.7 MT, the company announced on Monday.

However, Coal India’s subsidiary company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) posted a 21.2 per cent growth in the production of coal in September 2023 with the production at 2.6 MT against 2.2 MT in the same month last year. Another subsidiary company Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) produced 12.9 per cent more with the production at 3.1 MT against 2.7 MT. While CCL reported a jump in production of 31.3 per cent along with NCL and WCL reporting a rise in production of 8 per cent and 5.9 per cent. Even SECL and MCL saw a rise in production.

Further, Coal India’s offtake increased by 12.6 per cent to 55.1 MT in comparison to 48.9 MT in September 2022. All of the subsidiaries including NEC, MCL, SECL and WCL reported a jump of 81.2 per cent, 0.6 per cent, 19 per cent and 11.9 per cent respectively. ECL saw a rise of 19.6 per cent, BCCL saw a jump of 19.1 per cent, CCL rose 30.1 per cent while, NCL offtake hiked 12.7 per cent.

