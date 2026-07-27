Coal India Net Profit Rises 0.7% To ₹8,850 Crore In Q1 FY27; Revenue Up 8%

Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported a 0.7 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 8,850 crore. |

Mumbai: Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, reporting a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 8,850 crore, a slight increase from Rs 8,788 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations rose by 8 percent to Rs 46,255 crore in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 42,919 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 48,295 crore, an 8 percent increase from Rs 44,535 crore a year earlier.

Expense Overview

Total expenditure for the quarter increased by 12 percent to Rs 36,816 crore , compared to Rs 32,903 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of materials consumed surged by 27 percent to Rs 3,260 crore from Rs 2,562 crore.

Operational Highlights

Coal production for the quarter was 169.63 million tonnes (MT), a 7 percent decrease from 183.32 MT in Q1 FY26. Coal offtake increased by 4 percent to 197.86 MT, up from 190.96 MT in the previous corresponding quarter.

Key Financial Ratios

EBITDA margin on revenue from operations was 31 percent, a slight moderation from 32 percent in Q1 FY26. The operating margin saw a marginal improvement, rising to 21 percent from 19 percent.

Shareholder Metrics

Earnings per share for Q1 FY27 were Rs 14.36. The book value per share increased to Rs 206.91 from Rs 193.26, indicating an increase in net worth.

Major Projects and Capacity

CIL commissioned a 100 MW solar power plant at Bhadramali, Gujarat, receiving a commissioning certificate on 4 May 2026. This is the first time the company recorded revenue from energy sales, amounting to Rs 5.68 crore during Q1 FY27.

Additionally, 200 MW of solar power capacity was commissioned at Khavda, Gujarat, on 8 July 2026.

Coal Washing Capacity

The newly constructed Bhojudih Coal Washery at BCCL, with an annual capacity of 2.0 million tonnes, commenced commercial operations on 26 May 2026. This increased BCCL's total coal washing capacity to 17.35 MTPA.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.