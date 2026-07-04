Coal India & Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Sign Agreement For Renewable Energy Generation In Uttar Pradesh | File photo

Lucknow: In a major initiative to accelerate the growth of the clean and renewable energy sector in Uttar Pradesh, Coal India Limited (CIL) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) have signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) for the development of renewable energy projects across the state. The agreement was signed in the presence of Mayur Maheshwari, Managing Director, UPRVUNL, and Asheesh Kumar, Director (Business Development), Coal India Limited. The occasion was also attended by Subodh Dixit, PSU Head, Invest UP, along with senior officials from Coal India Limited and UPRVUNL.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards expanding clean energy generation and strengthening the state's long-term energy security.

Under the collaboration, Coal India Limited, one of India's leading energy companies, and UPRVUNL, the state's premier power generation utility, will jointly develop world-class renewable energy infrastructure to meet Uttar Pradesh's growing electricity demand through sustainable, environmentally friendly, and future-ready solutions.

As part of the agreement, a new joint venture company will be established with Coal India Limited holding a 51 percent stake and UPRVUNL holding 49 percent. The joint venture will be responsible for the development, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy projects, including ground-mounted solar, floating solar, rooftop solar, wind energy, pumped storage projects, and other clean energy initiatives identified through mutual agreement.

The partnership combines Coal India Limited's financial strength, project execution capabilities and renewable energy expertise with UPRVUNL's extensive experience in power generation and deep understanding of Uttar Pradesh's energy requirements.

Together, the two organisations will develop high-quality renewable energy projects across solar, wind, floating solar and pumped storage segments, ensuring reliable power supply, greater availability of clean energy and a reduction in carbon emissions across the state.

The joint venture will significantly expand renewable energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh, strengthen energy security and contribute to sustainable economic growth. While Coal India is transforming itself into an integrated energy company through investments in clean energy, UPRVUNL continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable and affordable electricity supply while advancing the state's green energy infrastructure.

Senior officials from UPRVUNL, Coal India Limited and Invest UP were present during the signing ceremony. Those attending from UPRVUNL included S.K. Dutta, Director (P&C), Ghanshyam Sharma, Director (Finance), Anurag Vajpayee, Chief Engineer, Sanjay Gupta, Superintending Engineer, and Abhishek Srivastava, Executive Engineer. Representing Coal India Limited were Tushar Kumar, Executive Director (Renewable Energy), Binod Kumar, State Head, and Jitendra Singh, Senior Manager. The officials described the strategic partnership as a significant and forward-looking initiative that will provide fresh momentum to clean energy investment, energy security and sustainable industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.