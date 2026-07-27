Tata Chemicals on Saturday reported over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore during the September quarter. | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Tata Chemicals Limited on Monday announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). This represents a significant decline from the Rs 316 crore reported in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 4,255 crore, a decrease from Rs 3,719 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter was Rs 4,311 crore, down from Rs 3,815 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses Overview

Total consolidated expenses for Q1 FY27 amounted to Rs 4,184 crore, compared to Rs 3,497 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 887 crore, while employee benefits expense was Rs 545 crore.

Segmental Revenue

The Living Essentials segment reported a revenue of Rs 1,064 crore in Q1 FY27, while Industrial Essentials contributed Rs 2,240 crore. The Farm Essentials segment generated Rs 1,022 crore in revenue for the quarter.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Tata Chemicals reported a profit for the period of Rs 343 crore for Q1 FY27, up from Rs 307 crore in Q1 FY26. Standalone revenue from operations was Rs 1,281 crore, compared to Rs 1,169 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Additional Information

The company reported that its consolidated other comprehensive income (OCI) — gain/(loss) — for Q1 FY27 was Rs 887 crore, a rise from Rs 721 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were Rs (0.67).

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.