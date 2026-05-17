CNG Crosses ₹80 In Delhi, Second Price Hike In Two Days Raises Commuters’ Worries

Delhi-NCR commuters faced another fuel price shock as CNG prices were increased for the second time in 48 hours. |

New Delhi: People in Delhi-NCR are facing higher travel expenses after Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased compressed natural gas (CNG) prices once again on Sunday. The company raised the rate by Re 1 per kg across its network, marking the second hike within just two days.

After the latest increase, CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 80.09 per kg. This is the first time the fuel price has crossed the Rs 80 mark in the national capital.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, the new CNG price has reached Rs 88.70 per kg.

Second Hike in 48 Hours

The latest revision comes shortly after IGL had already increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg on May 15. At that time, the Delhi price had gone up to Rs 79.09 per kg.

With another increase now announced, the burden on daily commuters, cab drivers, auto-rickshaw operators and transport services is expected to rise further.

People who depend on CNG vehicles for regular travel are likely to feel the impact directly on their monthly expenses.

Petrol and Diesel Also Costlier

The CNG hike has come alongside a recent increase in petrol and diesel prices by the Central government.

Petrol prices in Delhi have risen by nearly Rs 3 per litre and are now selling at Rs 97.77 per litre. Diesel prices have also gone up by around Rs 3 per litre and currently stand at Rs 90.67 per litre.

The back-to-back fuel price increases have added pressure on household budgets and transportation costs.

Global Tensions Behind Fuel Price Rise

The rise in fuel prices is linked to growing tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil trade route.

A large share of the world’s oil and gas supply passes through this narrow sea route. Concerns over supply disruptions have pushed international crude oil prices sharply higher.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the fuel price hikes, saying India has managed to keep increases lower compared to many other countries despite global crude prices crossing $100 per barrel.