Closure of economic activity will lead to the permanent closure of businesses, job losses: RAI

With varied localised restrictions being imposed across states in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday said closure of economic activity at this juncture will lead to the permanent closure of businesses and millions of job losses.

Stating that the retail industry is beginning to see similar issues repeating in some form that were faced last year, the retailers' body said that non-essential or non-food retail and malls should be allowed to operate with strict surveillance.

"Shutting down non-essential or non-food retail and malls is not the solution. Considering the impact of last year on business, closure of economic activity at this stage will lead to permanent closure of businesses, thereby leading to millions of job losses," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement.

Instead, he added, there is an urgent need for stricter surveillance to ensure that all rules with regards to safety and hygiene and social distancing norms are being followed by one and all.

"Formal retail businesses, especially shopping centres across India have been successfully following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and hence should be allowed to operate with strict surveillance," he noted.