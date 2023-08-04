Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 480.57 Points To End The Week At 65,721.25, Nifty Above 19,500

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 66,508.15, Nifty At 19,740.90 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 480.57 points to end the day at 65,721.25 and the Nifty was up 135.35 points at 19,517.

Nifty bank up by 366.05 points to 44,879.50.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech were among the top gainers.

SBI, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corp were among the laggards.

