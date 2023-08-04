 Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 480.57 Points To End The Week At 65,721.25, Nifty Above 19,500
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Gains 480.57 Points To End The Week At 65,721.25, Nifty Above 19,500

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 480.57 Points To End The Week At 65,721.25, Nifty Above 19,500

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech were among the top gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 66,508.15, Nifty At 19,740.90 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 480.57 points to end the day at 65,721.25 and the Nifty was up 135.35 points at 19,517.

Nifty bank up by 366.05 points to 44,879.50.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech were among the top gainers.

SBI, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corp were among the laggards.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 480.57 Points To End The Week At 65,721.25, Nifty Above 19,500

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 480.57 Points To End The Week At 65,721.25, Nifty Above 19,500

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Net Profit Rises To ₹0.58 Cr; MOIL...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Net Profit Rises To ₹0.58 Cr; MOIL...

Vedanta Appoints John Slaven As CEO OF Aluminium Business; Stephen Russell Moore To Take Over As...

Vedanta Appoints John Slaven As CEO OF Aluminium Business; Stephen Russell Moore To Take Over As...

Who Is Rashesh Shah? Know More About Edelweiss Group CEO To Be Investigated For Suicide Of Nitin...

Who Is Rashesh Shah? Know More About Edelweiss Group CEO To Be Investigated For Suicide Of Nitin...

State Bank of India Net Profit Rises By 178.25% YoY To ₹16,884 Cr In Q1FY24

State Bank of India Net Profit Rises By 178.25% YoY To ₹16,884 Cr In Q1FY24