Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 180 points at 62656, Nifty below 18650

Today, the benchmark indices ended slightly lower with Nifty below 18650.

The Sensex was down 178.05 points or 0.28% at 62656.55, and the Nifty was down 54.30 points or 0.29% at 18646.75.

About 1,565 shares have advanced, 1,825 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, and Power Grid Corporation were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers included BPCL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UPL.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source:BSE

Metal and information technology indices shed 1% each, while PSU bank index was up 1%.