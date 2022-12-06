e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 180 points at 62656, Nifty below 18650

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 180 points at 62656, Nifty below 18650

Adani Enterprises, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India and Power Grid Corporation were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
File: Representative image
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices ended slightly lower with Nifty below 18650.

The Sensex was down 178.05 points or 0.28% at 62656.55, and the Nifty was down 54.30 points or 0.29% at 18646.75.

About 1,565 shares have advanced, 1,825 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, and Power Grid Corporation were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers included BPCL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UPL.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source:BSE

Metal and information technology indices shed 1% each, while PSU bank index was up 1%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 180 points at 62656, Nifty below 18650

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex falls 180 points at 62656, Nifty below 18650

Airtel launches 'World Pass' for international travel across 184 countries

Airtel launches 'World Pass' for international travel across 184 countries

WardWizard Innovations plans to raise up to Rs 1,230 cr

WardWizard Innovations plans to raise up to Rs 1,230 cr

Concord Biotech, Vaibhav Gems get Sebi's approval to raise funds through IPOs

Concord Biotech, Vaibhav Gems get Sebi's approval to raise funds through IPOs

WATCH: India gets world's first-ever 'Gold ATM', here's where it is located, how you can use it, and...

WATCH: India gets world's first-ever 'Gold ATM', here's where it is located, how you can use it, and...