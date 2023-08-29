 Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,100.02, Nifty Above 19,300
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,100.02, Nifty Above 19,300

Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,100.02, Nifty Above 19,300 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 103.42 points or 0.16 percent to end the day at 65,100.02. The NSE Nifty went up by 43.60 points or 0.23 percent to end at the day at 19,349.65.

Nifty Bank gained 19.30 points or 0.043 percent at 44,513.95.

From the Sensex pack, Tata steel, NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech were among the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, Reliance, HUL, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, UPL, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, Adani Ports, Tata Steel were among the major gainers and Bharti Airtel, HUL, Axis Bank, Reliance, Dr. Reddys Labs were among the losers.

