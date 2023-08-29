Opening Bell: Markets In Green Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex Above 65,000, Nifty At 19,357.55 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,201.35, up by 204.75 points and Nifty was at 19,357.55 with a gain of 51.50 points. JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and L&T were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Reliance, Jio Financial Services, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

Markets on Monday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 110.09 points to end the day at 64,996.60 and the NSE Nifty went up by 34.70 points to end the day at 19,300.50. Nifty Bank gained 263.20 points or 0.60 percent at 44,494.65.

Global markets

US markets ended higher on Monday on the back of 3M and Goldman Sachs before the release of key inflation and jobs data this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.62 per cent at 34,559.98, the S&P 500 closed higher with a 0.63 per cent gain at 4,433.31 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.84 per cent to 13,705.13.

The Asian stock markets were majorly trading higher on Tuesday with South Korea's KOSPI adding 7.68 points at 2,551.09, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 193.64 points at 18,324.38 and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 33.04 points at 32,203.03. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading lower at 19,333 with a drop of 20 points

Oil prices

Oil prices were flat on Tuesday morning amid worries that a storm in the US Gulf Coast could impact supply and further US interest rate hikes could decrease demand. Brent crude futures for October lost 2 cents at $84.40 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $80.07 per barrel with a loss of 3 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Tuesday morning at 82.59 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.62.

