Closing bell: Markets trade flat amid volatility; Sensex at 59,669.22, Nifty at 17,621.05 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday after mixed trades closed flat with Sensex up by 36.87 points at 59,669.22, Nifty was at 17,621.05 with a drop of 3.40 points. TCS, ITC, Wipro, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were among the gainers whereas Nestle, NTPC, Titan, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

BSE Auto index on Friday slipped by 1 per cent dragged by Ashok Leyland, TVS Motors and Tube Investment. The realty index was also down 2 per cent and the metal index slipped by 1 per cent.

HCL Technologies climbed 1 per cent after the company on Thursday posted a 10.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,983 crore for the fourth quarter of 2022-23.

Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Global markets

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in the negative territory on Thursday.

Indian rupee

Indian rupee closed higher at 82.09 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.15.

"Mounting uncertainty in both global and domestic markets has kept Indian equities highly volatile. Weak signals of a softening job market and declining manufacturing activity in the US have raised fears of a possible recession. Despite the RBI MPC's unanimous decision to pause rates, its minutes revealed that its members continue to hold concerns about high inflation.

"However, the market received some support towards the closing bell from the IT and FMCG sectors, facilitating its recovery," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Oil prices

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.04 per cent to USD 81.07 per barrel.

FPIs

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,169.32 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI