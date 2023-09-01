Closing Bell: Markets End Week In Green; Sensex At 65,350.54, Nifty Above 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 519.13 points or 0.80 percent to end the day at 65,350.54. The NSE Nifty went up by 181.50 points or 0.94 percent to end at the day at 19,435.30.

Nifty Bank gained 446.95 points or 1.02 percent at 44,436.10.

The midcap segment continues to outperform, with the midcap index showing a 3 percent gain for the week.

Frontline registered a 1 percent increase, with the top-gainers being automotive and metal stocks.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd, Tata Steel were among the top gainers. Ultra Tech Cement, Nestle, Sun Pharma, Larsen were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, NTPC, ONGC, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel were among the major gainers and Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Nestle were among the losers.

Rupee

The rupee closed at 82.72 against the US dollar, slightly up from Thursday's closing rate of 82.79 per dollar.

