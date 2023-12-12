Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,551.03, Nifty Below 20,950 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Tuesday ended the day on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 377.50 points or 0.54 per cent, to close at 69,551.03. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 90.70 points or 0.43 per cent to end the day at 20,906.40.

Nifty Bank fell 216.70 points or 0.46 per cent at 47,097.55.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, TCS, and Wipro were among the top gainers. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Titan, and Reliance were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, SBI Life, and Axis Bank were the major gainers whereas Apollo Hospital, Sun pharma, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, and Coal India were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 69,973.66, up by 45.13points and Nifty was at 20,997.10 with a jump of 27.70 points, reaching record high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,314.25, up by 52.25 points or 0.11 per cent.