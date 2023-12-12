Opening Bell: Markets In Green, Sensex At 69,973.66, Nifty Above 20,950

File

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 69,973.66, up by 45.13points and Nifty was at 20,997.10 with a jump of 27.70 points, reaching record high

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,314.25, up by 52.25 points or 0.11 per cent.

From Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, M&M, ITC, and HCL Tech were the major gainers in the morning session whereasLT, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and UltraTech Cement were among the major losers.

Markets on Monday

Indices closed at a new record high on Monday. The BSE Sensex ended up 102.93 points or 0.15 percent at 69,928.53, and the Nifty closed up 25.10 points or 0.12 percent at 20,994.50, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank gained 22.25 points to reach at 47,284.25.

Global markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 157.06 points, marking a 0.43 per cent rise to reach 36,404.93. The S&P 500 saw a gain of 18.07 points, equivalent to a 0.39 per cent increase, closing at 4,622.44. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite rose 28.51 points, or 0.20 per cent, closing at 14,432.49.

Asian markets opened with gains on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 183.77 points, closing at 32,975. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 75.75 points, currently sitting at 16,277.24, while South Korea's KOSPI increased by 10.15 points, reaching 2,535.51. Moreover, India's Gifty Nifty stands at 21,147.50, showing a slight gain of 0.27 points.

Oil prices

On Tuesday, oil prices remained stable. The February Brent crude futures held steady at US dollar 76.03 per barrel as of 0103 GMT, while the January delivery of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a slight increase of 3 cents, reaching US dollar 71.35 per barrel.