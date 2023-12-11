Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 69,928.53, Nifty At 20,994.50

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 102.93 points or 0.15 percent at 69,928.53, and the Nifty closed up 25.10 points or 0.12 percent at 20,994.50, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 22.25 points to reach at 47,284.25.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, PowerGrid, HCLTech, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers whereas Axis Bank, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, and Wipro were among the laggards.

From Nifty pack, UPL, UltraTech Cement, ONGC, LTIM, Bajaj-Auto were amomg the gainers. Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Cipla, Axis bank, BPCL, and M&M were among the losers.

During intraday trading, the Sensex surpassed the 70,000 mark, reaching 70,057.83, while the Nifty crossed the 21,000 mark, reaching a high of 21,026.10 for the day.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 69,911.53 up by 85.93, and Nifty at 20,980.10, up by 10.70 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,460.70, up by 198.70 points or 0.42 percent.