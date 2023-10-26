 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,144.07, Nifty Below 18,900
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,144.07, Nifty Below 18,900 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets closed lower on Thursday for the sixth consecutive session with the biggest losing streak since February. Sensex ended the day at 63,144.07 down by 904.99 points and Nifty fell 269.95 points at 18,852.20.

The Nifty Bank fell by 542.70 points or 1.27 percent to 42,289.30.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers. M&M, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, Nestle India and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Axis Bank, ITC, Adani Ports, and HCL Tech were among the major gainers, whereas M&M, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, UPL, and Nestle India were among the losers.

In the Thursday session Nifty went down below 19,000 for the first time since June 28.

The Nifty Bank was also down 296 points or 0.69 per cent to 42,854 and turned negative for the first time this year. Nifty Midcap 100 saw a drop of 0.60 per cent at 38,584.70.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets opened in red on Thursday with Sensex at 63,774.16, down by 274.90 points and Nifty was at 19,027.30 with a fall of 94.90 points.

