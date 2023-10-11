Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,473.05, Nifty Above 19,800

osing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 66,473.05, Nifty Above 19,800 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 393.69 points or 0.60 per cent, to close at 66,473.05. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 119.60 points or 0.61 per cent to end the day at 19,809.45.

Nifty Bank gained 172.50 points or 0.39 per cent at 44,532.65.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, and M&M were among the top gainers. HCL Tech, TCS, SBI, Tata Steel, and Infosys were among the laggards.

Top Gainers and Losers - BSE |

From the Nifty 50 pack, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Grasim, UltraTech Cement, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers, whereas HCL Tech, Coal India, TCS, LTIM, SBI were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets gained on Wednesday with Sensex at 66,336, up by 257.25 points and Nifty was at 19,769.60 with a gain of 79.80 points.

