Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 65,975.73, Nifty Above 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 299.80 points or 0.46 percent, to close at 65,975.73. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 87.10 points or 0.44 percent to end the day at 19,762.55.

Nifty Bank shed 56.70 points or 0.13 percent at 44,145.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers. Axis Bank, PowerGrid, ITC, JSW Steel, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, and Infosys were among the gainers, whereas Axis bank, Coal India, Tata Consumer, Adani Enterprises, and ITC were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,640.69, down by 35.24 points and Nifty at 19,651.15, down by 24.30 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 44,189.45, down by 12.25 or 0.03 per cent.