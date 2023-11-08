Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,988.48, Nifty Above 19,400

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,942.40, Nifty Above 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 46.08 points or 0.07 per cent, to close at 64,988.48. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 30.95 points or 0.16 per cent to end the day at 19,437.65.

Nifty Bank fell 83.60 points or 0.19 per cent at 43,654.30.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paint, JSW Steel, LT, Titan, and ITC were among the top gainers. ICICI Bank, Infosys, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, BPCL, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Cipla, and Titan were among the gainers, whereas ICIC Bank, NTPC, Infosys, Tech mahindra, and Tata Consmer were amongst the losers.

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 65,101.95, up by 159.55 points and Nifty was at 19,434.65 with a jump of 27.95 points.

