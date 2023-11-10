Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,904.68, Nifty Above 19,400

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 72.48 points or 0.11 percent, to close at 64,904.68. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 30.05 points or 0.31 percent to end the day at 19,425.35.

Nifty Bank gained 136.50 points or 0.31 percent at 43,820,10.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers. M&M, HCL Tech, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, NTPC, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Consumer were among the gainers, whereas Hero MotoCorp, M&M, HCL Tech, Titan, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratory were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened in red on Friday with Sensex at 64,756.11, down by 76.09 points, and Nifty at 19,344.85 with a fall of 50.45 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was at 43,519.20, down by 164.40 or 0.38 percent.

