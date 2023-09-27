Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex Above 66,000,Nifty At 19,727.65 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended the day on a positive note after being in red in the morning session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 210.07 points or 0.32 per cent, to close at 66,155.54. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 62.95 points or 0.32 per cent to end the day at 19,727.65.

Nifty Bank was comparatively flat with a loss of 23.45 points or 0.05 per cent at 44,600.75.

From the Sensex pack, L&T, ITC, SunPharma, Maruti and Reliance were among the top gainers whereas Titan, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

