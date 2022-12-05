Closing bell: Indices ended marginally lower; Sensex falls 33 points at 62834, Nifty around 18700

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended almost flat, with Nifty around 18700.

At Close, the Sensex was down 33.90 points or 0.05% at 62,834.60, and the Nifty up 4.90 points or 0.03% at 18701.05.

About 2,080 shares have advanced, 1,401 shares declined, and 191 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, UPL, ONGC, and Coal India were among the major gainers on Nifty while the major losers were Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and SBI Life Insurance.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also ended on a flat note.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

While buying was seen in the PSU bank, real estate, and metal stocks, selling was observed in the auto, IT, and pharma sectors.