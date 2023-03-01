e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 468 points, Nifty above 17455

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 468 points, Nifty above 17455 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note with Nifty above 17455.

The Sensex was up 468.44 points or 0.79% at 59430.56 and the Nifty was up 151.15 points or 0.87% at 17455.10.

About 2,396 shares advanced, 1,009 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL, and SBI Life Insurance.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Metal, bank, PSU bank, oil & gas, information technology, capital goods, power, and real estate all ended in the green, all up 1-2%.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1% each.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

