e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 287 points, Nifty above 18100

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 287 points, Nifty above 18100

HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and TCS were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 287 points, Nifty above 18100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices end on a positive note, with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was up 287.32 points or 0.47% at 60909.09, and the Nifty was up 78.05 points or 0.43% at 18105.70.

About 1,595 shares advanced, 1,947 shares declined, and 180 shares were unchanged. 

HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and TCS were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, NTPC, JSW Steel, and Larsen and Toubro.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, auto, bank, FMCG, healthcare, oil & gas and information technology indices up 0.5-1%, while realty, metal and power down 0.3-0.7%. 

BSE midcap index added 0.4%, while smallcap index down 0.3%.

RECENT STORIES

Tata Motors confirms its delisting from the NYSE and termination of ADS Program

Tata Motors confirms its delisting from the NYSE and termination of ADS Program

Tech Layoffs: Spotify to slash workforce after muted financial performance

Tech Layoffs: Spotify to slash workforce after muted financial performance

Tata Power to install EV charging points at 2 outlets of GAIL Gas

Tata Power to install EV charging points at 2 outlets of GAIL Gas

Earnings 2023 LIVE: IDBI Bank hits a profit of ₹2,439 cr; Canara Bank total income hits ₹26,217...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: IDBI Bank hits a profit of ₹2,439 cr; Canara Bank total income hits ₹26,217...

Hyderabad hosts Amazon Prime Air's arrival in India, its first launch outside North America and...

Hyderabad hosts Amazon Prime Air's arrival in India, its first launch outside North America and...