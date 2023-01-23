Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 287 points, Nifty above 18100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end on a positive note, with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was up 287.32 points or 0.47% at 60909.09, and the Nifty was up 78.05 points or 0.43% at 18105.70.

About 1,595 shares advanced, 1,947 shares declined, and 180 shares were unchanged.

HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and TCS were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, NTPC, JSW Steel, and Larsen and Toubro.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, auto, bank, FMCG, healthcare, oil & gas and information technology indices up 0.5-1%, while realty, metal and power down 0.3-0.7%.

BSE midcap index added 0.4%, while smallcap index down 0.3%.