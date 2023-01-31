Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 144 points, Nifty at 17680 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended higher, with Nifty above 17680.

The Sensex was up 144.86 points or 0.24% at 59645.27 and the Nifty was up 36.25 points or 0.21% at 17685.20.

M&M, SBI, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corp, and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Britannia Industries, and Sun Pharma.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except for IT, pharma, and oil and gas, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.

The BSE midcap index gained 1.6% and the smallcap index rose 2.3%.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)