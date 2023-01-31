e-Paper Get App
M&M, SBI, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corp, and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 144 points, Nifty at 17680 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices ended higher, with Nifty above 17680.

The Sensex was up 144.86 points or 0.24% at 59645.27 and the Nifty was up 36.25 points or 0.21% at 17685.20.

M&M, SBI, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corp, and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Britannia Industries, and Sun Pharma.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Except for IT, pharma, and oil and gas, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. 

The BSE midcap index gained 1.6% and the smallcap index rose 2.3%.

