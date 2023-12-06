Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex At 69,653.73, Nifty At 20,937.70

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, both indices closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 357.59 points or 0.52 percent at 69,653.73, reaching a new record high and the Nifty closed up 82.60 points or 0.4 percent at 20,937.70, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank fell 177.70 points to reach at 46,834.55.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, ITC. LT, TCS, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Maruti were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Wipro, LTIM, ITC, LT, and TCS were the top gainers. Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Cipla, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement were among the major losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 69,536.59, up by 240.45 points and Nifty was at 20,946.75 with a jump of 91.65 points, reaching record high for the third straight session. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,251.05, up by 238.80 points or 0.51 per cent.