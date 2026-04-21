CleanMax Secures 30 MW Hybrid Renewable Deal With Shell For India Operations

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited has announced a partnership with Shell India to supply renewable energy from hybrid wind–solar projects totaling about 30 MW. |

Mumbai: CleanMax is deepening its role in India’s corporate clean energy transition, signing a multi-site renewable supply deal with Shell that combines scale with long-term operational integration.

Hybrid Projects Announced

CleanMax will develop and supply renewable power through two hybrid wind–solar projects with a combined capacity of approximately 30 MW, as outlined in the press release on page 2. The partnership covers Shell’s key assets across Gujarat and Karnataka, marking a significant deployment of hybrid energy solutions tailored for industrial and technology operations.

Gujarat Plant Details

In Gujarat, the company is building a 16.83 MW hybrid facility comprising 6.93 MWp of solar and 9.90 MW of wind capacity. This project will supply power to Shell’s LNG terminal at Hazira in Surat. The hybrid configuration is designed to provide a stable energy supply for energy-intensive operations, improving reliability while reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

Karnataka Facility Setup

A second project in Karnataka will add 13.2 MW of hybrid capacity, including 9.9 MWp of solar in Jagalur and 3.3 MW of wind in Honawad. This facility will power Shell’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru, a major global innovation hub. Together, the two installations are expected to generate around 66,832 MWh of renewable energy annually under the power purchase agreement framework.

Strategic Partnership Model

Both projects will operate under a group-captive structure, where CleanMax and Shell co-invest in the assets. This approach aligns with Shell’s efforts to decarbonise operations while ensuring long-term cost stability and supply security. The collaboration reflects a broader shift among corporates toward integrating renewable energy directly into core operations rather than relying solely on grid-based solutions.

The company highlighted that commercial and industrial consumers account for nearly half of India’s electricity demand, making them central to the energy transition. By offering customized renewable solutions, CleanMax aims to help businesses reduce carbon intensity without compromising operational efficiency.

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With over 5.7 GW of operational and contracted capacity and a customer base exceeding 570 companies, CleanMax continues to expand its footprint across India and international markets, positioning itself as a key partner for corporate sustainability initiatives. The Shell collaboration underscores how hybrid renewable models are gaining traction as companies seek reliable, scalable, and low-carbon energy solutions across multiple locations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external sources or independent verification.