Clean Science And Technology Acquires Additional Stake In Clean Fino-Chem

Clean Science and Technology acquired additional 11,70,572 shares in Clean Fine-Chem Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought additional shares for a premium of Rs 588 aggregating to Rs 70,00,02,056.

CSTL subscribed to the additional equity shares as it is in process of setting up a manufacturing facility for its speciality chemical business. The additional capital will be used for funding its green field projects.

Clean Fino-Chem

Clean Fino-Chem Limited, was incorporated on March 22, 2022 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of CSTL in India. CFCL will be engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of speciality chemicals. The turnover of the company for the last 3 financial years has been nil.

Clean Science And Technology ESOPs

Clean Science And Technology Limited in July announced the allotment of 8,873 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 1 each to the eligible employees under Clean Science and Technology Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021.

Clean Science And Technology share

Clean Science And Technology shares on Thursday closed at Rs 1,462.05, up by 0.84 per cent.

