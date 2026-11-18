Clean Max |

Mumbai: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions announced that its subsidiaries have entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in GSB Energy Company Limited.

Deal Structure

Cleanmax Energy (Thailand) Company Limited and Cleanmax IHQ (Thailand) Company Limited signed the agreement on 18 November 2026. Both acquiring entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cleanmax Solar MENA FZCO in Dubai, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions.

Ownership Details

Following the completion of the transaction, Cleanmax Energy and Cleanmax IHQ will hold 99.99 percent and 0.01 percent of GSB Energy respectively. GSB Energy will consequently become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions.

Valuation And Cost

The transaction carries an enterprise value of Thai Baht 2,470,000. GSB Energy reported a net worth of Thai Baht 1,239,838.96 as of 31 December 2025, with nil turnover for the year.

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Business Objectives

The acquisition aims to support the growth and development of the company's solar renewable energy capacity in Thailand. GSB Energy was incorporated in Thailand on 20 October 2025 for renewable energy generation.

Execution Timeline

The acquisition is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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