SpiceJet Flights Cancelled In Dubai As Airport Suspends Check-In Services Over ₹35.85 Crore Unpaid Dues

Cash-strapped SpiceJet has reportedly faced a suspension of check-in services at Dubai International Airport over unpaid dues of approximately 14 million UAE dirhams, equivalent to ₹35.85 crore.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the disruption led to the cancellation of four flights from Dubai to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi on Nov 12.

According to an internal airline communication, the cancellations followed outstanding payments to ground-handling company dnata.

The affected aircraft were scheduled to operate as ferry flights without passengers.

Dubai Airports, which operates Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, reportedly suspended the services after repeated payment delays.

As per the report, Dubai Airports informed SpiceJet on Nov 12 that payments had remained outstanding since Oct 13.

The airport operator reportedly warned that continued non-compliance with payment terms had increased its financial exposure.

Before implementing the suspension, Dubai Airports permitted check-in for SpiceJet flights to Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The airline's station manager subsequently instructed the operations team to cancel remaining departures until the dispute was resolved.

A SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted as saying that the airline was working with the relevant authorities to settle the matter.

The company maintained that adequate bank guarantees were available and expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved soon.

The Dubai disruption comes as SpiceJet struggles with financial constraints and declining operations.

According to a Mint report dated Nov 12, the airline's fleet had reduced to approximately 12 aircraft, with only nine operational.

Its domestic market share declined from 3.9% in January to 0.6% in September.

Passenger traffic also fell sharply, from nearly 592,000 domestic travellers in January to approximately 73,000 in September.

Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that SpiceJet cancelled 20.29% of scheduled flights in September.

Its on-time performance at major airports stood at 16.6%.

Regulatory filings further showed that ₹63.03 crore owed to small businesses remained unpaid beyond the prescribed 45-day period during April-September 2026.

The airline continues to face pressure to address outstanding liabilities and stabilise its operations.