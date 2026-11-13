Microsoft Global Outage Disrupts Airline Services In Delhi, SpiceJet Cancels 3 Flights; IndiGo, Akasa Issue Advisories | ANI

A global Microsoft service outage on November 13, disrupted airline operations and customer support services in India, with SpiceJet cancelling three flights departing from Delhi and delaying two others. IndiGo and Akasa Air also issued passenger advisories after their email support services were affected by the disruption.

The outage, which has impacted Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook and Teams, has caused operational difficulties for airlines relying on the affected platforms. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has also issued an advisory asking passengers to check their flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport.

SpiceJet Cancels 3 Delhi Flights, 2 Others Delayed

According to a report by NDTV, SpiceJet cancelled three flights departing from Delhi on Friday. These included flights operating on the Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Leh and Delhi-Mumbai routes.

Two other SpiceJet services, Delhi-Darbhanga and another Delhi-Mumbai flight, were also delayed due to the operational disruption.

Delhi Airport subsequently cautioned passengers that some flights could be affected by operational challenges faced by SpiceJet. Passengers travelling with the airline have been advised to verify their flight status and remain in touch with the carrier for updates.

IndiGo, Akasa Air Warn Passengers Of Email Support Disruption

IndiGo and Akasa Air have informed passengers that their email support services are experiencing disruptions due to the Microsoft outage.

IndiGo said it might not be able to receive emails from passengers during the disruption. However, the airline clarified that its other customer support channels remained operational.

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For urgent assistance, passengers have been advised to use the airline's AI-powered digital assistant, 6E Skai, instead of relying on email communication.

Akasa Air also informed passengers that delays were affecting its email support services. The airline asked customers requiring immediate assistance to contact its 24-hour Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131 or reach out through its social media platforms.

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Air India, Air India Express Report No Flight Disruptions

Meanwhile, Air India said it was closely monitoring the global Microsoft outage but its flight operations remained unaffected. The airline temporarily rerouted its email traffic to ensure customer support services continued functioning.

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Air India also said it was responding to passenger queries within its usual 24-hour response window.

Air India Express similarly confirmed that its flight operations were unaffected by the disruption. The airline clarified that none of its communication channels had experienced any interruptions.

Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a separate advisory warning passengers about possible flight disruptions due to operational challenges faced by some airlines, particularly SpiceJet.

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Passengers have been advised to check their respective flight status through airline websites or applications before heading to the airport and stay in touch with their carriers for the latest updates.

What Caused The Global Microsoft Outage?

The disruption began on November 12, with users reporting difficulties accessing Microsoft services, including Exchange Online mailboxes, Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications.

Microsoft acknowledged the service disruption and said it was investigating the issue while working on measures to restore affected services. The outage continued into Friday, affecting businesses and customer support operations across different sectors.

The disruption has particularly affected services dependent on Microsoft's cloud-based email infrastructure, prompting airlines to activate alternative communication channels to assist passengers.

Passengers travelling on Friday have been advised to monitor airline announcements and use alternative customer support channels wherever email services remain unavailable.

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