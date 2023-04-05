City Union Bank's total deposits as of March 2023 increases to Rs 43,946 crore | City Union Bank

City Union Bank on Tuesday released the provisional business figures through an exchange filing. The bank's total business jumped to Rs 96,347 crore from the earlier Rs 88,846 crore.

City Union Bank's total deposits went up from Rs 47,690 crore in 2022 to Rs 52,399 crore as of March 2023. While CASA saw a very minor increase at Rs 15,658 in comparison to Rs 15,529 in 2022, the bank's gross advances went up to 43,948 crore in comparison to Rs 41,156 it reported in the same time period last year.

City Union Bank shares

The shares of City Union Bank on Tuesday at 2:22 were at Rs 124.50, down by 2.89 per cent.

Read Also City Union Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 217.83 cr