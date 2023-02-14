e-Paper Get App
City Union Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 217.83 cr

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
Private sector City Union Bank has registered net profit at Rs 217.83 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said on Saturday.

Net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 was at Rs 196.11 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022, the net profit of the bank surged to Rs 719.43 crore from Rs 551.20 crore registered in same period of previous year.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,429.97 crore from Rs 1,195.24 crore registered in same period of previous year.

The total income for the nine month period ending December 31, 2022 went up to Rs 4,101.60 crore from Rs 3,610.98 crore registered year ago, the bank said.

