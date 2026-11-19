City Union Bank shut its NEFT and RTGS gateways involved after an unauthorised transfer from a customer’s account. |

Mumbai: City Union Bank shut the NEFT and RTGS gateways concerned after detecting an unauthorised transfer from a customer’s account through the National Electronic Funds Transfer system.

In a filing to stock exchanges on Wednesday, 18 November, the bank said the transaction occurred on 16 November 2026. It launched an investigation as soon as it learnt of the incident and is working with specialists to establish how it happened.

The bank’s shares rose more than 1% in Thursday’s session after closing more than 1% lower in the previous session.

Core Operations Continue

City Union Bank said the incident had no material impact on its core business, financial performance or business continuity. It said its core operations continued without disruption.

The bank said it was monitoring the situation, examining the cause and taking corrective steps in line with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

How NEFT And RTGS Work

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) operates NEFT and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). NEFT processes transfers in half-hourly batches, while RTGS settles each transaction individually in real time. Both systems, widely used for interbank transfers, generally operate round the clock, including on weekends and bank holidays.

The minimum amount for an RTGS transfer is ₹2 lakh. The RBI has set no minimum transfer amount for NEFT.

How To Report An Unauthorised Transfer

Under the RBI guidelines in force at the time of the incident, customers bear no liability for unauthorised electronic transactions caused by a bank’s negligence. Zero liability can also apply to third-party breaches if customers notify their bank within three working days of receiving the transaction alert.

If customers report a third-party breach within four to seven working days, their liability is capped according to their account category. The bank must provisionally credit the disputed amount within 10 working days of receiving the complaint.

The RBI issued revised rules in June 2026 to strengthen customer protection against electronic transaction fraud. They take effect on 1 January 2027, so the November incident falls under the earlier rules.

Customers who spot suspicious activity should report it immediately through their bank’s official complaint channels.

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