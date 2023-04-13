City Union Bank introduces Voice Biometric for mobile banking | City Union Bank

City Union Bank Limited on Thursday launched the facility for its customers to use Voice Biometric authentication for logging into mobile banking, the company announced through an exchange filing. app. In continuation of its technology innovations journey, CUB launched this facility. Now customers of the bank will be protected from fraudsters since the feature cannot be compromised like PIN/OTP. Recorded voice and mimicked voice will be rejected. Shortly the feature will be extended for net banking users that are under Beta. Voice biometric will be another option for customers to login apart from the existing ones that include used ID/PIN, face ID and fingerprint authentications. Customers can choose any of these authentication options.

The Atma Nirbhar solution was developed by Kaizen Secure Voix Private Limited a start-up in Chennai under the guidance of 5G Use Case Lab of Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) with the support of Department of Telecommunication and Development of Financial Services, Government of India. This innovation was showcased in the IDRBT Stall in India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where the 5G Technology was launched by our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

During the product launch the MD and CEO Dr. Kamakodi said that this will be another milestone in terms of customer service and ensuring safe banking. The customers will have to register one time with their voice which will be validated on various parameters. Once registered, customers will be able to login with their voice. We are sure customers will be thrilled to use this method of authentication which is simple to enroll. Now 'Your voice is your password.'