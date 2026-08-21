CII Global Trade Scenario Summit, India Builds Resilience To Unlock New Trade Opportunities

The CII summit outlined how resilient supply chains. |

Mumbai: India must strengthen supply chains , improve infrastructure and encourage innovation to turn global trade disruptions into new economic opportunities, industry leaders said at the CII Global Trade Scenario Summit.

Held under the theme, “Building Resilience, Unlocking New Trade Opportunities”, the summit examined how Indian businesses can compete as geopolitics, protectionism, technology and sustainability reshape international trade.

India gains global trade opportunity

Global companies are reviewing sourcing strategies and diversifying supply chains. This shift could help India emerge as an alternative manufacturing, services and trading hub.

Vir S Advani, Chairman, CII Western Region, and Chairman and Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd, said India was well positioned to become a trusted global trade partner. The country’s exports crossed US$860 billion in FY26.

He said resilience, innovation, market diversification and stronger international partnerships would be central to India’s future trade growth.

Business resilience now involves more than managing temporary disruptions. Companies need diverse supply networks, stronger domestic capabilities, technology-led efficiency and faster responses to changing markets.

Maharashtra strengthens maritime infrastructure

Efficient ports and maritime infrastructure will be essential to reduce logistics costs and improve India’s competitiveness.

Pradeep P, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board, said Maharashtra’s 877-km coastline, industrial base and strategic connectivity placed it in a strong position to become a leading maritime and logistics hub.

Projects such as Vadhvan Port and the Dighi shipbuilding cluster could transform the state’s maritime sector. Maharashtra is also developing multimodal transport links and promoting smart, environmentally friendly port operations.

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These projects are expected to attract investment, create employment and improve connections between ports, roads, railways and industrial centres.

Industry-policy cooperation needed

Vaibhav Vohra, Chairman, CII Western Region Sub-committee on International Trade and Investments, said Maharashtra could strengthen India’s trade position through modern ports, shipbuilding capacity and lower logistics costs.

The summit stressed closer cooperation among businesses, policymakers and global partners. Its central message was that India must not merely respond to changes in global trade but help shape them through resilience, scale, innovation and international ambition.