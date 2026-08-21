CII Global Trade Scenario Summit: Maharashtra Builds Future-Ready Maritime Hub As India Expands Global Trade Role

From L-R: Dr Alpa Antani, CII Regional Director; Mr Vir S Advani, Chairman, CII Western Region and Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd; Mr Pradeep P, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board; and Mr Vaibhav Vohra, Chairman, CII WR Sub-committee on International Trade & Investments and Managing Director, Continental Carriers Pvt Ltd. |

Mumbai: India can strengthen its position as a trusted global trading partner by building resilient supply chains, using new technologies and expanding partnerships with other countries, industry leaders said at the CII Global Trade Scenario Summit.

The summit highlighted how geopolitics, changing supply chains, sustainability requirements and technology are reshaping trade across the world.

India’s exports cross USD 860 billion

Vir S Advani, Chairman of CII Western Region and Chairman of the CII Global Trade Scenario, said India was well placed to play a larger role in international trade.

India’s exports crossed USD 860 billion in FY26 , showing the country’s growing presence in global markets, he said.

Advani, who is also Chairman and Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd, said the next phase of growth would depend on resilience, innovation and market diversification. Stronger global partnerships would also help Indian businesses manage risks and explore new export opportunities.

Ports crucial for competitiveness

Efficient ports and modern maritime infrastructure can reduce transportation costs and improve India’s competitiveness in global trade, the summit was told.

Pradeep P, Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, said Maharashtra had the right conditions to develop into a major maritime and logistics centre.

The state has an 877-km coastline, a strong industrial base and links with major production and consumption markets. These advantages can help Maharashtra attract investment in ports, logistics, shipbuilding and related industries.

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Major projects reshape maritime sector

Large projects such as Vadhvan Port and the proposed Dighi shipbuilding cluster are expected to strengthen Maharashtra’s maritime ecosystem.

The state is also focusing on multimodal connectivity, which links ports with roads, railways and other transport networks. Smart port systems and environmentally friendly operations are another important part of its plans.

These initiatives could support trade, create jobs and bring fresh investment into the state while reducing logistics costs for businesses.

Maharashtra eyes leadership role

Vaibhav Vohra, Chairman of the CII Western Region Sub-committee on International Trade and Investments, said Maharashtra could emerge as one of India’s leading maritime hubs.

Vohra, who is also Managing Director of Continental Carriers Pvt Ltd, said better connectivity, green port operations and stronger shipbuilding capabilities could improve India’s global trade competitiveness.