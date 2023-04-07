Chunabhatti resident shares his experience of moving into the area

The transformation of Mumbai has been a continuous evolution over the years, extending its horizons from the basic island city to the western and central suburban areas, which have now stretched even further to encompass the exurbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

With the development of infrastructure in and around an area has brought in opportunities for access, and thus property development as well as redevelopment. Old structures give way to the new, plots get transformed to high rises, narrow roads become wider.

While the new developments have brought in many new residents that moved into these areas, there are also some who were the original residents did not want to move out of this area in order to enjoy the new advantages. They are the true locals – loyal and familiar with the area, and able to leverage their nativity to the best extent.

One such distant suburb, which has got propelled into the mainstream is Chunabhatti. The name’s literal translation (chuna = lime; bhatti = kiln) makes it easy to remember. Adjacent to Sion, located along the Eastern Express Highway, it is also served by a harbour line station that would take you towards CSMT or earlier Mankhurd. It is now known as the centre of a ‘Golden Triangle’ with access to Navi Mumbai via Vashi, South Mumbai via The Eastern Freeway and proximity to BKC as well. Chunabhatti is near prime suburban areas such as Sion, Bandra, Wadala, Kurla, Chembur and Ghatkopar.

Tanmay Ayare with Nishi and Vivaan |

Tanmay Ayare, a resident of this area, shared that they had settled there in a property 70 years ago, in what was a township spread across three acres. These residents are now elated that the property is getting redeveloped. While the residents are relocating during this phase, Tanmay decided to buy a new larger property in the same area.

When I asked him why not Chembur, why not somewhere in Thane, he replied, “I did not even consider any of those or other areas in the vicinity. I did not want to leave my current area and disturb the ecosystem, namely the sentimental value of parents, son’s school, and the total familiarity of the area. These were factors that influenced my decision.”

Tanmay has been judicious enough to work out the logistics of moving into the new apartment within the next six months, while the final formalities of the current house get completed. This so-called change will bring in joy to his parents, his family, and especially to his son for not having to shift to a new school.

(The writer is a Trend Science, Communication & Marketing Consultant)